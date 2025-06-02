According to a Wall Street Journal report, Meta’s new AI ad system will let brands submit a product image and budget, then generate the full ad and target the ideal audience on Facebook and Instagram.

Meta Platforms (META) is reportedly planning to let brands create and target ads using artificial intelligence end-to-end by the end of the year.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the company plans to allow brands to use artificial intelligence (AI) to generate entire ad campaigns–from initial concepts to budget allocation and user targeting–without human intervention.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg first outlined the vision at Stripe’s annual Sessions conference in May.

“The basic end goal here is any business can come to us, say what their objective is... connect their bank account, and then we just deliver as many results as we can,” Zuckerberg said at the event. “It’s kind of like the ultimate business results machine.”

Meta’s existing ad tools, many of which already use generative AI, are sophisticated enough that the company no longer recommends advertisers select their target demographics, Zuckerberg claimed. He said Meta’s models can outperform human marketers in identifying users who are interested.

According to the WSJ report, the new system would allow a brand to submit an image of the product along with its campaign budget. Meta’s AI would then generate the entire ad, including the imagery, video, and text, as well as determine the optimal audience on Instagram and Facebook.

The tools would also suggest the best way for the brand to spend its campaign budget.

Meta reportedly plans to enable real-time personalization of ads using AI, displaying different versions of the same ad based on factors such as geolocation. A person in a cold climate might see a car ad set in the mountains, while a user in a city could see the vehicle on an urban street.

The rollout of the new tools will require significant computing power and bespoke AI models tailored to each brand. “We’re gonna be able to come up with, like, 4,000 different versions of your creative and just test them and figure out which one works best,” said Zuckerberg.

Meta’s stock has gained more than 11% this year and 40% over the past 12 months.

