Mark Zuckerberg’s newly formed Meta Superintelligence Labs is reportedly expected to announce a major restructuring on Tuesday.

According to The New York Times report, sources said that one group will focus on AI research, another on products, a third on infrastructure, and the fourth on AI hardware.

It added that the restructuring is aimed at streamlining operations and accelerating Meta’s ability to develop artificial intelligence products as the company works to keep pace with rivals in the fast-moving AI race.

