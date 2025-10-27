Meta Platforms Inc. (META) on Monday nearly doubled its power purchase capacity with Engie North America to fuel its growing digital infrastructure.

According to an announcement, Meta has expanded its power purchase agreement with Engie to more than 1.3 GW, up from the prior agreement of 700 MW. Engie will provide the power from its four projects in Texas.

Meta shares were up more than 1% in Monday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

