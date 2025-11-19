Meta will be required to answer before the Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation Committee of the Spanish Congress.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is under investigation in Spain for alleged violations of users' privacy in its social media applications.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a statement issued by the office of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Meta will be required to answer before the Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation Committee of the Spanish Congress. Meta is alleged to have undertaken “silent spying” of its users for nearly a year.

Meta shares were up by 0.5% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<