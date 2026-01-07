Mahoney is set to start on Wednesday and will report directly to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Mahoney previously served as Microsoft’s corporate vice president and deputy general counsel.

Meta’s former chief legal officer Jennifer Newstead departed the firm last month to join Apple as General Counsel.

Meta had earlier poached Apple’s design executive Alan Dye.

Meta has reportedly hired C.J. Mahoney, a former senior Microsoft legal executive and onetime President Donald Trump’s administration official as its next chief legal officer.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to an Axios report, Mahoney will replace Jennifer Newstead, who announced in December that she would leave Meta after more than five years to become Apple's general counsel. Mahoney is set to start on Wednesday and will report directly to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Mahoney previously served as Microsoft’s corporate vice president and deputy general counsel and has worked as trade representative for the U.S. under Trump’s first presidential term.

Talent War Among Corporates

Talent war has been going on among firms across different sectors like technology, finance and others, as companies poach top talents from their immediate competition.

Apple’s longtime design executive Alan Dye has joined Meta on Dec. 31 after leaving Apple which he joined back in 2006. Dye will work on the company’s hardware devices.

Antitrust Probes Over Meta

Meta is facing several legal challenges especially in the European Union region. Recently, the Italian competition authority had ordered WhatsApp owner Meta Platforms to suspend a policy that excludes rival artificial intelligence chatbots from the messaging platform.

In July, Italian competition authority opened an investigation into Meta over suspected abuse of dominant position related to WhatsApp. It then widened its probe into the platform in November by bringing its updated terms into investigation.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around Meta trended in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume.

