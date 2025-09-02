The company reported that treatment with Enlicitide led to a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol compared to the placebo at week 24.

Merck (MRK) announced on Tuesday that its investigational oral drug candidate, Enlicitide Decanoate, reduced low-density lipoprotein (LDL-C) cholesterol compared to a placebo in a late-stage trial evaluating the drug for the treatment of Hypercholesterolemia.

Hypercholesterolemia is a disorder characterized by elevated LDL cholesterol levels in the blood. According to Merck, it affects about 86 million adults in the U.S. and increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

The company stated that treatment with Enlicitide resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol compared to placebo at week 24. The investigational drug also reduced non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (non-HDL-C), apolipoprotein B (ApoB), and lipoprotein, the firm said.

MRK shares traded marginally higher in the pre-market session at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock fell from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

According to Merck, discontinuations due to adverse events were low and comparable between treatment groups in the trial, which enrolled adults with hypercholesterolemia on a moderate or high intensity statin or with documented statin intolerance. Statins are medications that lower cholesterol by blocking an enzyme in the liver necessary for its production.

Merck stated that it plans to share the study's results with regulatory authorities worldwide and present the data at a future scientific congress. Merck Research Laboratories President Deal Y. Li noted that this is the third late-stage trial to demonstrate clinically meaningful and statistically significant LDL-C lowering for Enlicitide.

MRK stock is down by about 15% this year and by about 28% over the past 12 months.

