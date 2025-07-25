Incorporated in 2019, the company has struggled to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards.

Shares of little-known Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) skyrocketed 115% on Thursday, reaching their highest level since mid-May in what appears to be the latest “meme stock” frenzy among retail traders.

Trading volume hit 3.2 billion shares, more than 4.4 times the daily average, making HCTI the most actively traded stock on U.S. exchanges for the day, according to Bloomberg.

On Stocktwits, sentiment surged to 'extremely bullish' (94/100) — the highest in over two months — while 24-hour message volume jumped 187% and the stock's follower count climbed 10%, the biggest gain among healthcare stocks on Thursday.

HCTI sentiment vs stock move YTD.

"It would be great if we could make HCTI the new GameStop," wrote one user, referring to the central play of the 2021 "meme stock" mania.

"This is either gonna hurt or make me quit my job — either way, I'm irresponsibly deep in this," said another.

Healthcare Triangle, based in Pleasanton, California, focuses on healthcare IT solutions spanning cloud services, data science, and managed services for electronic health records and life sciences firms. Incorporated in 2019, the company has struggled to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards.

Earlier this month, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted HCTI a reprieve, allowing it to stay listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market — provided it completes a reverse stock split by Aug. 8, 2025, and maintains a $1.00 closing bid for 20 consecutive trading days by Sept. 5.

In May, the company reported Q1 revenue of $3.7 million, a 10% year-over-year decline due to decreases across Software Services, Managed Services, and Platform Services. Net loss narrowed to $1.7 million from $1.9 million the year prior.

However, no Wall Street analysts currently cover the stock, according to Koyfin. With just over 408 million shares outstanding, HCTI remains highly susceptible to volatility. Short interest stands at 0.83%.

After Thursday's surge, HCTI fell over 9% in after-hours trading. Year-to-date, the stock is still down nearly 94%.

