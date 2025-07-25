FACT, IVP, and others may see 15–25% upside over 6–9 months if key support levels hold, said the analyst.

Seven stocks have made their way to SEBI-registered analyst Vinay Taparia’s breakout watchlist, driven by strong chart patterns, healthy volumes. From Tata Motors to Trident, he sees the potential for upside, provide key support levels are not breached.

Let’s take a look at his recommendations:

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has given a good breakout from a small range. The stock is expected to move to ₹745-₹810 over the next six to nine months. But a close below ₹667 negates this view.

IPCA Laboratories

IPCA Labs has experienced a notable breakout on its daily chart, accompanied by high volumes. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also above 70. The stock can potentially move to the ₹1,750 level within the next six months; however, a close below ₹1,440 would negate this view.

Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore (FACT)

FACT has given a good breakout on the daily chart. It can move to ₹1,040-₹1,100 in the next six to nine months, but a close below ₹940 invalidates this view.

IVP Limited

IVP has seen a notable breakout on the daily chart, accompanied by strong volume. It has also taken support at the upward-moving trendline. The stock is above its 200 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). The RSI is also above 60.

IVP can move to ₹220-₹235 level in the next six months. A close below ₹185 negates this view.

HLE Glascoat

HLE Glascoat has given a strong breakout on its daily chart, accompanied by high volumes. The RSI is also above 60. The stock is expected to move towards the ₹480-₹515 level over the next six months; however, a close below ₹415 would negate this view.

Atul Auto

Atul Auto has formed a morning star pattern with good volumes at trendline support. It can move to ₹505-₹520 in the next 6 months. A close below ₹444 invalidates this view.

Trident

Trident shares are on the verge of a breakout. The stock can move to ₹39 level in nine to twelve months. A close below ₹29 negates this view.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<