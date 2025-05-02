synopsis
Mastercard (MA) stock drew retail attention on Thursday after the payments firm’s quarterly earnings topped Wall Street’s estimates.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $3.73 per share for the three months ended March 31, compared with analysts’ expectations of $3.56 per share, according to FinChat data.
The Purchase, New York-based company's quarterly revenue of $7.25 billion also beat Wall Street’s estimates of $7.12 billion.
The company reported a net income of $3.28 billion, or $3.59 per share, for the first quarter, compared with $3.01 billion, or $3.22 per share.
As of March 31, 2025, the company’s customers had issued 3.5 billion Mastercard and Maestro-branded cards.
The company’s payment network net revenue rose 13%. Its gross dollar volume, which implies the total value of transactions processed, rose 9% to $2.4 trillion.
“Consumer and business sentiment has weakened primarily due to concerns surrounding the impact from tariffs and geopolitical tensions,” CEO Michael Miebach said in a call with analysts.
While there have been concerns that first-quarter payment volumes might be affected by customers moving up their purchases to avoid tariffs, Mastercard said it hadn’t seen such a trend emerge.
“In our data, we don't really see significant upfronting of spending,” Miebach said.
Morningstar analysts noted that tariffs create significant near-term uncertainty but it will take time for the impact to be felt.
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘extremely bullish’ (77/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘extremely high.’
One retail trader said that the stock was inflation-proof, while another user said that tariffs might not affect Mastercard.
Mastercard stock has risen 3.3% year to date (YTD).
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<