Despite strong fundamentals, the stock trades at a discount to peers, with a price-to-earnings ratio of around 17.9× compared to a sector median of 25×

A weekly close above ₹310–315 could trigger a fresh rally in MAS Financial Services, according to SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma. On Thursday, the stock closed at ₹308.90.

Sharma noted that since MAS Financial’s shares have been range-bound between ₹285 and ₹310 since mid-2023, a breakout above this zone could potentially spark an uptrend.

The long-term uptrend, defined by higher lows around ₹155 in July 2022 and ₹220 in March 2025, remains intact. However, a fall below ₹257 would break this structure and signal potential weakness, the analyst said.

Between December 2024 and March 2025, the stock price formed lower lows while the weekly relative strength index (RSI) formed higher lows, a typical sign of bullish divergence, he said. With the RSI currently around 65, there is still room for upward momentum before reaching the overbought zone at 70.

The company is placed well from a fundamental perspective. In FY25, the company delivered a 21% year-on-year growth in assets under management (AUM) and a 23.5% increase in net profit. With a capital adequacy ratio of 24.7% and asset quality metrics among the best in the sector, MAS is showing that consistent execution matters, the analyst noted.

However, despite these fundamentals, the stock trades at a noticeable discount to its peers, with a price-to-earnings ratio of around 17.9 times compared to a sector median of ~25 times, making the case for further upside.

The stock has a PEG ratio of 1.2, which gives it a “cheap but risky” tag until ROE and ROCE rise above 15% and 18% respectively, Sharma said.

Key growth catalysts include a continued focus on SME and two-wheeler lending, cost efficiencies from digital expansion, and supportive macro trends in the NBFC sector.

Year-to-date, the stock has gained 12.45%.

