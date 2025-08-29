Bank of America downgraded Marvell’s stock to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’, lowering its price target to $78 from $90.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) plunged more than 17% at market open on Friday after issuing weaker-than-expected third-quarter guidance in its fiscal second-quarter report released late Thursday, which drew swift price target cuts and a ratings downgrade from Wall Street.

Bank of America downgraded Marvell’s stock to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’, lowering its price target to $78 from $90, as per TheFly. The firm cited uncertainty surrounding Marvell’s role in Microsoft’s (MSFT) Maia AI accelerator and its share of Amazon’s (AMZN) next-generation 3nm project.

Morgan Stanley trimmed its target on the stock to $76 from $80 while keeping an ‘Equal Weight’ rating. The firm noted that while guidance was largely in line once the sale of Marvell’s automotive Ethernet business was factored in, the data center segment “disappointed.” Morgan Stanley added that it was not surprised by the business’s “lumpiness,” but said it was unexpected that the ASIC full-year outlook continues to decline even as demand for Amazon’s Trainium processors strengthens elsewhere.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: US Revokes Intel, Samsung, SK Hynix Waivers On China Chip Equipment

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<