The investment will boost production, roll out new models, and accelerate Maruti’s EV push as competition with Tata, Mahindra, Tesla, and BYD heats up

Maruti Suzuki shares hit an all-time high on Tuesday after its Japanese parent company, Suzuki Motor, reportedly announced plans to invest ₹70,000 crore in India over the next five to six years.

According to a Reuters report, the investment will allow the Japanese automaker to expand production, introduce new models, and maintain its leading market share in the world’s third-largest car market.

Suzuki operates in India, the largest market by sales and revenue, via its subsidiary Maruti Suzuki.

At the time of writing, Maruti Suzuki’s stock was up 2.5% at ₹14,817.

Suzuki’s Largest Manufacturing Plant

The automaker’s plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat, is set to become one of the world’s largest automobile manufacturing hubs, with a planned capacity of one million units, according to Toshihiro Suzuki, CEO and chairman of Suzuki Motor.

Commercial production of Maruti’s electric vehicles has already begun at the Gujarat facility, with plans to export them to 100 countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Maruti Suzuki’s first global electric vehicle, e-Vitara, at Hansalpur earlier in the day. “This Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is made in India and will be exported to over a hundred nations,” Modi said in a post on X.

This marks a key milestone for the automaker, which has so far trailed its domestic rivals, Tata Motors and Mahindra, in the EV space. Suzuki will also face competition from global players like Tesla and BYD as India’s electric vehicle market continues to expand rapidly.

Additionally, Denso and Toshiba, along with Suzuki, commenced production of hybrid battery electrodes at the TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant in Gujarat.

