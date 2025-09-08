Urban Company’s initial public offering (IPO) opens on Wednesday

Several key events are scheduled to take place during the week of September 8 to 12, including inflation data releases for major economies such as the US, China, and India.

From a domestic perspective, SEBI’s board meeting on September 12 will be crucial as multiple ease-of-doing-business measures will be discussed. Adding to the action, Urban Company’s much-awaited IPO will open for subscription, leading a busy pipeline of public issues this week.

Let’s take a look at the cues that markets will be watching in the week ahead.

August Inflation data

The inflation rate for August will be released on September 12. Last month, retail inflation fell to an eight-year low of 1.55%

SEBI board meeting on September 12

SEBI is likely to approve key ease-of-doing-business measures, with proposals covering mega IPO stake dilution, expanded rating agency roles, revamped broker and RTA rules, equity status for REITs/InvITs, new AIF schemes for accredited investors, stronger exchange governance, and relaxed norms for investment advisors and research analysts.

Quarterly Results This Week

Parnami Textiles – September 9

Regaal Resources - September 9

Vikram Solar - September 9

Mainboard IPO

Urban Company: IPO opens on September 10 and closes on September 12

Shrinagar House of Mangalsutra: IPO opens on September 10 and closes on September 12

Dev Accelerator: IPO opens on September 10 and closes on September 12

Global Data To Watch

USA PPI data on September 10

USA CPI data on September 11

China PPI and inflation data on September 12

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <