Marico is gaining investor attention after reporting its strongest revenue in 14 quarters, with the stock rising over 4% post-earnings and now hovering near its all-time high of ₹735.
SEBI-registered analyst Sanyam Vaish believes this rally is backed by both solid fundamentals and strong technical signals, setting the stage for a potential breakout.
The FMCG major reported a 20% year-on-year increase to ₹2,730 crore, while profit after tax rose 8% to ₹343 crore despite raw material inflation pressures.
The India business saw robust performance, with volumes up 7% and revenues up 23%, and the international segment also posted impressive growth, particularly in the MENA region (+47%) and Bangladesh (+11%).
Marico’s Foods and Premium Personal Care categories — featuring brands like Saffola Oats, Beardo, Just Herbs, and Plix — are now contributing ₹2,000 crore on an annualised run rate, reflecting the success of its premiumisation strategy.
On the technical front, Marico’s share price is trading near ₹726, close to its all-time high of ₹735, supported by a surge in trading volumes and healthy momentum.
Vaish highlights that all major simple moving averages (SMAs) are bullishly aligned, with the 20-day SMA at ₹712 and the 200-day SMA at ₹655 acting as key support levels.
The relative strength index (RSI) is at 65, indicating strong but not overbought momentum, and volume trends confirm bullish sentiment.
He views this as a “classic case of FMCG rerating,” driven by strong results and a “premiumisation” strategy.
As long as the ₹712 support holds, he expects the stock to break above ₹735 and target new highs, with any pullbacks seen as buying opportunities.
Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment remains ‘bullish’ on this counter.
Marico shares have gained 13% year-to-date (YTD).
