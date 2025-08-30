MONTEREY PARK, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) ("Maison Solutions" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian and international food and merchandise, today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025.

Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Total net revenues for fiscal year 2025 increased 114.0% to $124.2 million compared to $58.0 million last fiscal year, achieving its previously disclosed fiscal 2025 revenue guidance. The increase was primarily driven by the inclusion of revenues from the Company's newly acquired subsidiary, Lee Lee (acquired in April 2024).

Net revenues from perishable goods for fiscal year 2025 increased 103.4% to $63.8 million compared to $31.4 million last fiscal year. Net revenues from non-perishable goods for fiscal year 2025 increased 126.5% to $60.4 million compared to $26.7 million last fiscal year.

Total cost of revenues for fiscal year 2025 was $97.9 million compared to $46.4 million last fiscal year. The increase was primarily from the newly acquired subsidiary, Lee Lee, partly offset by decreased cost of revenues from the four California-based supermarkets.

Gross profit for fiscal year 2025 was $26.3 million, while gross margin was 21.3%. Gross profit for last fiscal year was $11.6 million, while gross margin was 20.0%. The increase was primarily due to higher gross profit from the newly acquired subsidiary, Lee Lee.

EBITDA for fiscal year 2025 was $3.5 million compared to $(2.3) million last fiscal year.

Net income attributable to Maison Solutions for fiscal year 2025 was approximately $1.2 million, compared to a net loss of approximately $3.3 million last fiscal year, achieving its previously disclosed guidance of net income positive for the year.

About Maison Solutions Inc.

Maison Solutions Inc. is a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian food and merchandise, particularly to members of Asian-American communities. The Company is committed to providing Asian fresh produce, meat, seafood, and other daily necessities in a manner that caters to traditional Asian-American family values and cultural norms, while also accounting for the new and faster-paced lifestyle of younger generations and the diverse makeup of the communities in which the Company operates. Since its formation in 2019, the Company has acquired equity interests in four traditional Asian supermarkets in the Los Angeles, California area, operating under the brand name HK Good Fortune, and three supermarkets in the Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona metro areas, operating under the brand name Lee Lee International Supermarket. To learn more about Maison Solutions, please visit the Company's website at www.maisonsolutionsinc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), we provide reconciliations of EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which reconciliations are set forth in the table below.

Maison Solutions Inc. uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. EBITDA excludes items that may not be reflective of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying business. Because EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, other companies may calculate EBITDA differently, and therefore our measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA should only be used as a supplemental measure of our operating and financial performance.

Years ended April 30, 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 1,169,273 $ (3,340,206 ) Interest expense 1,167,895 124,260 Income tax expense 173,989 440,562 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,035,485 461,868 EBITDA $ 3,546,642 $ (2,313,516 )

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Maison Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

