The partnership follows Delta Air Lines' decision earlier this year to end its eight-year partnership with Lyft and instead offer its SkyMiles loyalty program to Uber.

The companies announced that MileagePlus members will be able to redeem miles directly for rides through the Lyft app, with the feature expected to be available in early 2026.

The companies said that Lyft users who are also members of United’s loyalty program, MileagePlus, can link their accounts within the Lyft app.

Lyft CMO Brian Irving stated that a significant number of the company's riders use Lyft for airport trips, and this partnership adds more value to the rides customers are already taking.

Lyft (LYFT) said on Wednesday that it has partnered with United Airlines to offer its riders within the United States access to airline miles every time they book an eligible ride.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The companies said that Lyft users who are also members of United’s loyalty program, MileagePlus, can link their accounts within the Lyft app. This would help them earn four miles for every dollar spent on pre-scheduled rides to and from the airport, among other offers.

The partnership comes on the heels of Delta Air Lines ending their eight-year collaboration with Lyft earlier this year and turning to offer its SkyMiles loyalty program to Uber.

Details of MileagePlus Offer

The companies said that MileagePlus members will be able to redeem miles directly for rides through the Lyft app, expected in early 2026, and will receive automated flight alerts and ride reminders for United travellers.

New riders receive 1,000 bonus miles after signing up for Lyft, linking their MileagePlus account, and completing two rides within 30 days, the companies added.

Executive Take On The Partnership

Lyft CMO Brian Irving stated that a significant number of the company's riders use Lyft for airport trips, and this partnership adds more value to the rides customers are already taking.

“By integrating Lyft into the MileagePlus ecosystem, we’re giving travelers more ways to earn rewards today and building toward a future where every part of the journey is connected, efficient, and rewarding, enriching the traveler journey,” said Richard Nunn, CEO of United MileagePlus.

Retail sentiment on United Airlines remained unchanged in the ‘bearish’ territory, while that of Lyft was in the ‘neutral’ territory.

Shares of United Airlines rose nearly 1% in premarket trading, and Lyft stock rose 0.4%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<