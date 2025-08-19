The Commerce Secretary also criticized U.S. subsidies flowing to Taiwan’s TSMC, saying Washington cannot rely on Taiwan to make chips for the country.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reportedly said Tuesday that President Donald Trump is considering taking a federal equity stake in Intel in exchange for government funding committed under the Biden administration.

“We want Intel to be successful in America,” Lutnick told CNBC in an interview, adding that the stake would be non-voting. He criticized U.S. subsidies flowing to Taiwan’s TSMC (TSM), saying Washington “cannot rely on Taiwan to make our chips.”

Lutnick said Intel could anchor domestic supply as the U.S. handles “Chinese risk,” while noting Nvidia’s CEO “is fantastic” and has been actively pitching Trump on chip policy.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Trump Says ‘It’s Possible Putin Doesn’t Want To Make Deal’ – Urges Zelenskyy-Putin Meeting First

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<