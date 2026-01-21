The ‘Get Low’ collection has been removed from the firm’s website merely days after its debut, Bloomberg reported.

The ‘Get Low’ collection has been removed from the firm’s website merely days after its debut, Bloomberg reported.

A Lululemon spokesperson reportedly said in a statement to Bloomberg that the collection, however, remains at its stores in North America.

“...we have temporarily paused sales online in the market to better understand some initial guest feedback and support with product education,” the spokesperson told Bloomberg. “We expect to bring the collection back to our North America e-commerce channels soon and the collection continues to be available in other markets.”

Bloomberg noted that customers have been raising complaints about the sheerness of the tights, reminiscent of 2013 when the firm recalled many of its black yoga pants over their see-through nature.

Other Updates At Lululemon

Last week, Lululemon said that it expects net revenue and diluted earnings per share for the fourth-quarter of fiscal 2025 to be toward the high-end of the previously guided ranges of $3.500 billion to $3.585 billion and $4.66 to $4.76, respectively. The company pinned the announcement to its performance over the holiday period.

Separately, Semafor reported earlier on Tuesday that Lululemon founder and second-biggest shareholder Chip Wilson is trying to remove private equity firm Advent from the company’s board as part of a proxy fight launched late last year. Wilson is not looking for a board seat for himself but wants two legacy Advent-linked directors to resign, Semafor reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around LULU stock jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

LULU stock fell 49% over the past 12 months.

