Lululemon Athletica (LULU) saw a 100% increase in retail user message count on Stocktwits over the last 24 hours and was among the top eight trending stocks on the platform ahead of its quarterly earnings to be reported after the closing bell on Thursday.

The company is expected to post second-quarter net revenue of $2.54 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $2.86, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI. Retail sentiment on Lululemon improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory a day ago, with message volume at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

LULU sentiment and message volume September 4, 2025, as of 9:25 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Lululemon were up 1.2% in early trading on Thursday. A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that the share price could increase post earnings.

Last week, Needham lowered its price target on Lululemon to $238 from $317 but maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, according to TheFly. Needham noted a "big acceleration in discounted items online" posing a risk to the company's second-quarter results and guidance, with a potential miss-and-cut when Lululemon reports.

The firm added, however, that a lot of this is already reflected in the share price, with a 14-times earnings multiple for the stock being the lowest level since the 2008 recession.

Citigroup noted that it expects the company to post a small earnings beat in the second quarter, despite guidance cuts due to higher tariffs. Lululemon imports most of its products from Asian countries, including Vietnam, for the U.S. market.

Another bullish user on Stocktwits called Lululemon stock has the “buy of the century.”

Lululemon shares have lost over 47% of their value this year and declined nearly 21% in the last 12 months.

