Proposal seeks to make boardroom revisions before athletic-apparel company chooses a new CEO, report said.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson is reportedly launching a proxy fight in an effort to remake the company’s board while the athletic-apparel retailer searches for a new chief executive.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Wilson has nominated three candidates to the company's board. Wilson isn't trying to put himself back on the board, which might come as a surprise to some given his recent efforts to publicly target the company he started, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares in Lululemon have fallen nearly 44% so far in 2025.

