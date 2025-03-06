Lucky Strike Stock Surges After-Market Following Visalia Adventure Park Acquisition: Retail Sentiment Lags

Lucky Strike plans to enhance the offerings at Visalia Adventure Park, which it described as the “go-to destination” for families for over two decades.

Shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK) rose nearly 5% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company announced the acquisition of Visalia Adventure Park in California, but retail sentiment remained subdued.

Visalia Adventure Park is a seven-acre family entertainment center in Visalia, Calif., located off Highway 198, said the company.

Lucky Strike plans to enhance the offerings at Visalia Adventure Park, which it described as the “go-to destination” for families for over two decades.

“The acquisition of Visalia Adventure Park is an exciting step in expanding our footprint in the family entertainment space,” said Thomas Shannon, founder, chairman and CEO of Lucky Strike Entertainment.

“While Lucky Strike has always been about bringing people together for unforgettable experiences, this acquisition marks an opportunity to offer a wider range of entertainment—blending indoor and outdoor adventures with a dynamic offering of attractions.”

Sentiment on Stocktwits, however, remained subdued and ended Wednesday in the ‘extremely bearish’ zone. Message volume was also in the ‘low’ territory.

LUCK sentiment meter and message volume on March 5 as of 9 pm ET

Lucky Strike Entertainment specializes in location-based entertainment platforms in over 360 locations across North America, operating bowling, amusement parks, water parks, and family entertainment centers.

The company reiterated its financial guidance for fiscal 2025 last month, saying it expects total revenue to be up mid-single digits to 10% year-over-year, equivalent to $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin is expected to range from 32% and 34%, amounting to adjusted EBITDA of $390 million to $430 million.

In its latest quarter, it acquired Boomer’s, which added six family entertainment centers and one water park to its portfolio.

Lucky Strike stock is down 2.3% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos