Lucky Strike Stock Surges After-Market Following Visalia Adventure Park Acquisition: Retail Sentiment Lags

Lucky Strike plans to enhance the offerings at Visalia Adventure Park, which it described as the “go-to destination” for families for over two decades.

Lucky Strike Stock Surges After-Market Following Visalia Adventure Park Acquisition: Retail Sentiment Lags
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK) rose nearly 5% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company announced the acquisition of Visalia Adventure Park in California, but retail sentiment remained subdued.

Visalia Adventure Park is a seven-acre family entertainment center in Visalia, Calif., located off Highway 198, said the company.

Lucky Strike plans to enhance the offerings at Visalia Adventure Park, which it described as the “go-to destination” for families for over two decades.

“The acquisition of Visalia Adventure Park is an exciting step in expanding our footprint in the family entertainment space,” said Thomas Shannon, founder, chairman and CEO of Lucky Strike Entertainment.

“While Lucky Strike has always been about bringing people together for unforgettable experiences, this acquisition marks an opportunity to offer a wider range of entertainment—blending indoor and outdoor adventures with a dynamic offering of attractions.”

Sentiment on Stocktwits, however, remained subdued and ended Wednesday in the ‘extremely bearish’ zone. Message volume was also in the ‘low’ territory.

Screenshot 2025-03-06 at 7.11.03 AM.png LUCK sentiment meter and message volume on March 5 as of 9 pm ET

Lucky Strike Entertainment specializes in location-based entertainment platforms in over 360 locations across North America, operating bowling, amusement parks, water parks, and family entertainment centers.

The company reiterated its financial guidance for fiscal 2025 last month, saying it expects total revenue to be up mid-single digits to 10% year-over-year, equivalent to $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin is expected to range from 32% and 34%, amounting to adjusted EBITDA of $390 million to $430 million.

In its latest quarter, it acquired Boomer’s, which added six family entertainment centers and one water park to its portfolio.

Lucky Strike stock is down 2.3% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CoreCivic Rises After Agreement To Resume Operations At Texas Migrant Detention Facility, Retail’s Bullish

CoreCivic Rises After Agreement To Resume Operations At Texas Migrant Detention Facility, Retail’s Bullish

Marvell Technology Plunges Despite Q4 Earnings Beat, Analysts Downgrade Stock On Growing Competition – But Retail Sentiment Soars

Marvell Technology Plunges Despite Q4 Earnings Beat, Analysts Downgrade Stock On Growing Competition – But Retail Sentiment Soars

Editas Medicine Stock Slides After-Hours On Bigger-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, But Retail Bulls Eye M&A Potential

Editas Medicine Stock Slides After-Hours On Bigger-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, But Retail Bulls Eye M&A Potential

Ocugen Stock Lifts Retail Investor Confidence As Q4 Revenue Crushes Estimates

Ocugen Stock Lifts Retail Investor Confidence As Q4 Revenue Crushes Estimates

Investors Eye Zscaler’s Q2 Results After Rival Crowdstrike’s Mixed Print: Retail Stays Bullish

Investors Eye Zscaler’s Q2 Results After Rival Crowdstrike’s Mixed Print: Retail Stays Bullish

Recent Stories

CoreCivic Rises After Agreement To Resume Operations At Texas Migrant Detention Facility, Retail’s Bullish

CoreCivic Rises After Agreement To Resume Operations At Texas Migrant Detention Facility, Retail’s Bullish

Marvell Technology Plunges Despite Q4 Earnings Beat, Analysts Downgrade Stock On Growing Competition – But Retail Sentiment Soars

Marvell Technology Plunges Despite Q4 Earnings Beat, Analysts Downgrade Stock On Growing Competition – But Retail Sentiment Soars

Editas Medicine Stock Slides After-Hours On Bigger-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, But Retail Bulls Eye M&A Potential

Editas Medicine Stock Slides After-Hours On Bigger-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, But Retail Bulls Eye M&A Potential

Khalistani extremists block car, try to heckle Jaishankar in London, tear Indian flag (WATCH) shk

Khalistani extremists block car, try to heckle Jaishankar in London, tear Indian flag (WATCH)

'Proud of Our Karyakartas...' PM Modi lauds BJP's performance in Telangana MLC polls, thanks voters anr

'Proud of Our Karyakartas...' PM Modi lauds BJP's performance in Telangana MLC polls, thanks voters

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Video Icon
Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Video Icon
Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Video Icon
'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon