Shares of EV maker Lucid Group (LCID) traded 3% lower on Friday morning as it gears up for a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. Lucid common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Sept. 2, 2025.

Retail sentiment around LCID stock fell from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume fell from ‘normal’ to ‘low’ levels. According to Stocktwits data, retail chatter around Lucid jumped nearly 43% over the past 24 hours.

A Stocktwits user expects that the stock to dive 50% after the reverse split.

Another user, however, said that they see the stock rallying up to $12 to $15.

Separately, Stifel on Friday lowered the firm's price target on Lucid to $2.10 from $3 while keeping a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares. Stifel highlighted that it still views the Air sedan and Gravity SUV as "excellent products," but added that it expects additional capital to be required over the next few years. The brokerage also awaits clarity on Gravity sales and the rollout of the midsize vehicle, as per TheFly.

The Air and Gravity models are premium segment vehicles. The midsize SUV is expected to be priced lower, around $50,000, thereby expanding the company’s total addressable market. The vehicle is expected to be launched in 2026.

LCID stock is down by 33% this year and by 49% over the past 12 months.

