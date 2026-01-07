The company said that it delivered 15,841 vehicles for the full-year, up 55% from 2024.

The EV maker’s CFO Taoufiq Boussaid had voiced optimism for the quarter in December, reiterating faith in the company’s all-new Gravity SUV.

Lucid is now seeking to expand its addressable market with vehicles based on its mid-size platform and priced around $50,000.

Lucid currently makes two EV models including the Air sedan and the Gravity SUV, both higher-end vehicles.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) said on Monday that it delivered 5,345 vehicles in the fourth-quarter (Q4) of 2025, marking a growth of 72% year-on-year and hitting a new quarterly record.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company said that it delivered 15,841 vehicles for the full-year, up 55% from 2024. Production, likewise, increased in the three months through the end of December, and the company manufactured 8,412 vehicles, taking its full year production numbers up to 18,378 vehicles.

Shares of Lucid traded 5% higher at the time of writing.

Gravity Pushes Lucid Higher

Lucid currently makes two EV models including the Air sedan and the Gravity SUV, both higher end vehicles. While the Air starts at around $70,900, the Gravity starts at $79,900 for the base variant.

The EV maker’s CFO Taoufiq Boussaid had voiced optimism for the quarter in December, reiterating faith in the company’s all-new Gravity SUV.

“Q4 might be a good quarter for us,” Boussaid said at a conference in December while adding that the indicators are positive.

“The orders are trending the way we expected them to trend. We are not disappointed…Q4 will be primarily a Gravity quarter. It will represent the majority of our production and our sales,” the CFO said at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation conference. Lucid delivered 3,099 vehicles to customers in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Lucid started initial deliveries of its Gravity SUV in December 2024. As per the CFO, the consumer base for the Gravity includes former Lucid owners who want to move to a bigger car and also people who used to own SUVs in the past and wanted an upgrade.

Lucid Eyes Market Expansion With Mid-Size Vehicles

Lucid is now seeking to expand its addressable market with vehicles based on its mid-size platform and priced around $50,000. The company is looking to launch three different cars based on the platform.

Production is slated to start four quarters from now, Boussaid said in December.

Lucid Beats Market-Wide Drop

Lucid’s rivals and pure electric vehicle manufacturers Rivian Automotive (RIVN) and Tesla (TSLA) reported a delivery drop in Q4 as demand took a hit from the expiry of federal tax credit on the purchase of new electric vehicles on Sept. 30.

While Tesla saw deliveries fall nearly 16% to 418,227 units, Rivian delivered 9,745 vehicles, representing a 31.3% decline.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around LCID stock rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed disappointment over the stock not trading higher despite the great delivery numbers.

Another lauded the company over the production ramp up and expressed optimism for further growth in 2026.

LCID stock has fallen 65% over the past 12 months.

Read also: MNTS Stock Soared Over 80% Today – What’s Fueling Investor Optimism?

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<