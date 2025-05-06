Synthetix is doubling down on its push toward a more robust DeFi ecosystem. As part of the “Synthetix DeFi Renaissance,” sUSD staking just went live with a massive carrot: Five million SNX in rewards.

If you buy sUSD from your preferred DEX and lock it up, you’ll share in that SNX pot. But there's a catch - your sUSD is stuck for 12 months. No early takebacks.

The stated objective is to keep sUSD in circulation and prop up the peg, especially after the 420 Debt Jubilee took away the usual burn mechanism. The protocol wants to pull in at least 10 million sUSD, giving them a stable base ahead of Synthetix V4.

Meanwhile, the 420 Pool Debt “relievoors” can also stake and earn part of that same 5 million SNX, provided they maintain at least 10% of their original debt ratio. If you let that ratio slip, the Jubilee’s clock resets, forcing you to start from scratch.

The reward distribution is time-locked. Your SNX won’t fully unlock until April 2026, and then it vests over three months. So, if you’re in, you’re in for the long game. The protocol sees this as an aligned incentive—stick around, earn big, and help sUSD maintain stability.

The APRs are mouthwatering, at least until enough folks jump in and dilute them.

On the Infinex side, they’re also touting sUSD and SNX promotions. The gist? Synthetix wants more user liquidity and is willing to pay for it.

If you’re comfortable parking sUSD for a year, the promised SNX rewards could be a sweet payoff. Just mind the lockup - no partial withdrawals, no excuses.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<