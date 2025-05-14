The Tianjin, China-based EV maker last week projected full-year revenue to jump 41.5% on an annual basis.

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (LOBO) shares soared nearly 62% on Tuesday to a two-month high, marking their best session on record. The rally extended after hours, with the stock gaining over 8% as retail interest surged, driven by a bullish full-year forecast.

The Tianjin, China-based electric vehicle maker released its fiscal 2025 guidance last week, projecting revenue of $28 million to $30 million, a 41.5% jump from last year.

The company also expects to report a record net income of approximately $3 million, driven by stronger sales of e-bikes and tricycles and improved operational efficiency.

“We are scaling responsibly while seizing opportunities in high-potential markets,” said CEO Huajian Xu. He pointed to Lobo’s deep discount relative to fundamentals, noting a valuation of just 1x earnings and 0.2x sales.

Lobo highlighted the growing demand for affordable two and three-wheeled EVs globally, particularly in Latin America, where they have gained traction following success in Eastern Europe.

Other drivers include enhanced production efficiency, upgraded IT infrastructure, and a ramp-up in high-margin product lines such as recreational four-wheelers and intelligent mobility systems.

At the 2025 Canton Fair, the company’s 160 km/h electric motorcycle received strong market feedback.

Stocktwits following for LOBO surged 28% over the past week — the biggest jump among all auto stocks tracked — reflecting rising retail enthusiasm.

LOBO sentiment and message volume as of May 13. | source: Stocktwits

The company has a market cap of over $10 million, or just 0.001% of Tesla’s trillion-dollar valuation.

“$LOBO will kiss $10+ in one session,” said one bullish Stocktwits user.

Another chimed in: “This stock should be $550 per share easy based on solid fundamental analysis.”

In April, Lobo reported full-year 2024 revenue of $21.2 million, up from $15.5 million in FY23, as it expanded its global footprint.

Despite short-term profitability pressure from expansion and listing costs, Xu said the company remains focused on long-term value creation, including penetration into Latin America, Africa, and Central Asia.

Lobo also announced plans to launch AI-powered EVs, strengthen regulatory compliance, and invest further in R&D while exploring localized factory setups in key international markets.

Still, Lobo’s stock remains down nearly 33% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<