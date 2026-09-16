Li Auto called the i9 “a pioneering flagship family SUV.” The six-seat battery-electric vehicle is priced at RMB 369,800 for its standard configuration.

On September 2, the company unveiled a new-generation Li Mega electric MPV, priced at RMB 509,800 for its standard configuration.

The two drops mark a concentrated push to expand Li Auto’s battery-electric lineup alongside its extended-range L-series SUVs.

The company is aiming for over 20% delivery growth this year from the 406,000 deliveries reported in 2025.



Shares of Li Auto (LI) rose about 4.5% intraday on Wednesday after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker launched its new flagship battery-electric SUV, the Li i9.

Li Auto called the i9 “a pioneering flagship family SUV.” The six-seat battery-electric vehicle is priced at RMB 369,800 for its standard configuration. Deliveries begin this week.

The i9 is Li Auto’s second major product drop in September. On September 2, the company unveiled a new-generation Li Mega electric MPV, priced at RMB 509,800 for its standard configuration. The two drops mark a concentrated push to expand Li Auto’s battery-electric lineup alongside its extended-range L-series SUVs.

LI stock has edged up 1% so far in September, recovering from a steep 11% drop in August.

August Rebound, Full-Year Gap

The launches follow a delivery rebound. Li Auto shipped 37,679 vehicles in August, up 32% from a year earlier and ending three straight months of year-on-year declines. Deliveries in the first eight months totaled 261,619, still down 0.6%.

The company is aiming for over 20% delivery growth this year from the 406,000 deliveries reported in 2025.

What’s Next?

A refreshed Li i6 SUV launch is due in the fourth quarter with in-house batteries and chips; pre-orders open later this month.

Li Auto is also rolling out its Mach driver-assistance software, expanding in the Middle East after a Dubai launch of the L9, and preparing a Paris Motor Show debut in October as it enters Europe.

How Did LI Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around LI stock rose from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

LI stock has fallen 28% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<