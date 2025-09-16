CEO Li Xiang is targeting 9,000–10,000 monthly sales for the new model by the end of the year.

Li Auto will unveil its new Li i6 electric SUV on Sept. 26, banking on the five-seat model to help revive sales after a rocky few months for its EV lineup.

The i6 is the company’s second pure-electric SUV after the i8, which launched in late July but stumbled out of the gate.

The six-seat i8 had to be relaunched within a week with fewer trims and lower pricing, and its debut was marred by a wave of negative posts on Chinese social media and controversy over a crash test video that critics said was misleading. Li Auto has said the campaign was organized and illegal, and vowed legal action.

Now the company is shifting focus to the i6. The i6 stretches about 4.95 meters with a 3-meter wheelbase, giving it a roomy cabin despite its compact footprint. It has a range of up to 720 km on a single charge, according to a CnEVPost report.

Prices will run from about 250,000 yuan ($35,130) to 300,000 yuan ($42,150), making it a cheaper option than many luxury SUVs.

In August, Li Auto delivered 28,529 vehicles, a 40.7% year-over-year decline and its third consecutive monthly drop, while cumulative deliveries from January to August fell 8.6% to 263,198.

Founder and CEO Li Xiang has set a target of 9,000–10,000 monthly sales for the i6 by year-end, alongside 6,000 units for the i8. Including the Li Mega MPV, Li Auto aims to stabilize BEV output at 18,000–20,000 units per month.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘low’ message volume.

Li Auto’s U.S.-listed stock has risen 9.1% so far in 2025.

