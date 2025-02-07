Leslie’s Stock Falls On Lower EPS Guidance, Mixed Q1 Earnings, But Retail's Optimistic

Sentiment on Stocktwits rose further into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

Leslie’s Stock Falls On Lower EPS Guidance, Mixed Q1 Earnings, But Retail's Optimistic
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Shares of Leslie’s Inc. ($LESL) fell more than 11% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company reported mixed first-quarter results, but retail sentiment remained optimistic.

The company’s loss per share (EPS) came in at $0.22, higher than an analyst estimates of $0.21. 
Revenue rose 0.7% to $175.23 million, beating estimates of $173.4 million. Adjusted net loss came in at $41.3 million compared to a loss of $36.8 million in the prior year period.

Jason McDonell, CEO of Leslie’s, said,” "We met our revenue expectations for our first quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting our first comparable store sales gain in two years. We saw a number of key categories improve both sequentially and year-over-year. The smaller contributing fiscal first quarter results in an associated loss and is typical for our seasonal business. This is a key time as we invest during our offseason and build inventory to prepare to win the pool season and deliver growth during our meaningful third and fourth fiscal quarters.”

For FY25, Leslie’s expects EPS to be a loss per share of $0.01 to earnings per share of $0.07, below consensus estimates of $0.11 . FY25 revenue is expected between $1.3 billion and $1.37 billion. That compares to consensus estimates of $1.36 billion, Fly.com reported.

Sentiment on Stocktwits rose further into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory. Message volumes also rose to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ a week ago.

Screenshot 2025-02-07 at 11.44.34 AM.png
LESL sentiment meter and message volumes on Feb 6

One Stocktwits commenter was optimistic about the company’s transformation efforts.

Leslie’s is a direct-to-customer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry serving residential customers and pool professionals.

Leslie’s stock is down 0.45% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Qualys Q4 Beats Estimates But Guidance Disappoints: Retail Sentiment Nosedives As Stock Plunges

Qualys Q4 Beats Estimates But Guidance Disappoints: Retail Sentiment Nosedives As Stock Plunges

Fortinet Stock Hits Record Highs After Cybersecurity Provider’s Q4 Results, Outlook Top Estimates: Retail Positions For Sustained Upside

Fortinet Stock Hits Record Highs After Cybersecurity Provider’s Q4 Results, Outlook Top Estimates: Retail Positions For Sustained Upside

Pinterest Stock Jumps To Nearly 7-Month High On Q4 Revenue Beat, Positive Outlook: Retail Firmly On Bullish Bandwagon

Pinterest Stock Jumps To Nearly 7-Month High On Q4 Revenue Beat, Positive Outlook: Retail Firmly On Bullish Bandwagon

Under Armour Stock Surges After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Is Excited About Turnaround Progress

Under Armour Stock Surges After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Is Excited About Turnaround Progress

FAT Brands Stock Rises After Announcement Of Special Stock Dividend: Retail Sentiment Lags

FAT Brands Stock Rises After Announcement Of Special Stock Dividend: Retail Sentiment Lags

Recent Stories

Lakshmi Bhandar for men? West Bengal govt may introduce financial aid for male beneficiaries? gcw

Lakshmi Bhandar for men? West Bengal govt may introduce financial aid for male beneficiaries?

Dopamine Dressing: How bold colors can instantly boost your mood

Dopamine Dressing: How bold colors can instantly boost your mood

Chains that Gen X women are breaking in their 40s, Surprising Gen Z! MEG

Chains that Gen X women are breaking in their 40s, Surprising Gen Z!

Vivek Ramaswamy's critic Ann Coulter's remark on Indian deportees from US sparks row: 'Anybody named Vivek' shk

Vivek Ramaswamy's critic Ann Coulter's remark on Indian deportees from US sparks row: 'Anybody named Vivek'

Delhi HC bars unauthorized use of Ratan Tata's name, logo for events vkp

Delhi HC bars unauthorized use of Ratan Tata's name, logo for events

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | Dead Sea DISASTER: Can It Be Saved?

Climate Change Watch | Dead Sea DISASTER: Can It Be Saved?

Video Icon
Passengers Evacuate as Fire Engulfs Train Near Philadelphia #ViralVideo

Passengers Evacuate as Fire Engulfs Train Near Philadelphia #ViralVideo

Video Icon
Priyanka Chopra Joins Brother's Mehendi Ceremony in a Floral Lehenga, with Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra Joins Brother's Mehendi Ceremony in a Floral Lehenga, with Malti Marie

Video Icon
Priyanka Chopra Dazzles in Blue Lehenga at Brother Siddharth’s Wedding, Attends with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Dazzles in Blue Lehenga at Brother Siddharth’s Wedding, Attends with Nick Jonas

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Virat Kohli Said Champions Trophy More Competitive than World Cup

Asianet News Rewind | When Virat Kohli Said Champions Trophy More Competitive than World Cup

Video Icon