Lennar reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter results, with revenue falling year over year to $7.9 billion and coming in below consensus estimates of $8 billion.

Reported EPS stood at $1.24, slightly above analyst expectations of $1.22.

New orders fell 4% year-over-year, even as home deliveries rose 2%, highlighting mixed demand trends

The company says the quarter was hit by high mortgage rates, weak affordability and cautious consumer sentiment.

Lennar Corporation’s (LEN) second-quarter earnings on Thursday missed expectations as the homebuilder continued to grapple with persistently high mortgage rates, tight affordability, and cautious consumer sentiment.

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Shares of LEN fell 2.42% in after-hours trading following the earnings release. Earlier in the regular session, the stock closed up 5.68%.

LEN Earnings Miss, Revenue Falls Short

Lennar reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter ended May 31, 2026, excluding mark-to-market losses on technology investments. Reported EPS stood at $1.24, slightly above analyst expectations of $1.22, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Revenue fell year-over-year to $7.9 billion from $8.4 billion, missing the $8 billion consensus estimate.

Stuart Miller, executive chairman, CEO and president of Lennar, said the quarter was shaped by ongoing housing market pressures, including high mortgage rates, constrained affordability and cautious consumer sentiment. He also pointed to geopolitical uncertainty and a rebound in inflation to 4.2%, driven by higher energy prices, adding that despite these challenges, the company’s operating platform delivered resilient results.

The company reported new orders declined 4% year over year to 21,749 homes, while home deliveries rose 2% year over year to 20,519 units. Gross margin on home sales stood at 15.6%, while net margin came in at 6.4%.

LEN Issues Cautious Outlook

Lennar guided third-quarter new orders in the range of 21,000 to 22,000 homes. The company expects to deliver around 20,500 to 21,500 homes during the quarter, with gross margin projected to improve to around 16% as higher volumes, easing incentive levels and continued cost discipline support performance.

Average sales prices are expected to be in the range of $375,000 to $380,000, while SG&A is forecast to improve to between 8.8% and 9.0%.

Amid ongoing pressure from interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty, the company also moderated its full-year 2026 delivery outlook. “Given current pressure on interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty we are moderating our target full-year 2026 deliveries to approximately 82,000 to 83,000 homes,” said Miller.

LEN Stock: What Retail Sentiment Says

Stocktwits sentiment on LEN moved into ‘extremely bullish’ territory on Thursday from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, while message volume was ‘high.’

LEN shares have declined over 13% in the past 12 months.

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