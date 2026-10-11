Mark Karpelès confirmed the implant and said it reads the seed phrase off the device’s screen, the set of words that can unlock a wallet’s funds.

A user said on Sunday that a Ledger device bought from an official European reseller had a spy implant, suggesting a scare that began in Asia may have spread.

Ledger confirmed that at least one affected device had an unauthorized implant. It traced the cases to Southeast Asian reseller CryptoBilis, which has stopped all hardware wallet sales.

Trackers estimate losses at $72 million to more than $86 million across Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tron. More than $10 million has been frozen so far.

A Ledger hardware wallet scare that began with Asian users losing funds has reportedly spread to Europe after a user said a device bought from an official European reseller contained the same spy implant.

According to Johannes, a well-known crypto twitter user who calls out bad actors, the device had been bought in a store a couple of weeks ago. "PSA the ledger incident isn't limited to Asia," he wrote on Sunday.

Source: @0xJohannes_/x

He shared photos showing extra wires inside the device that a genuine Ledger hardware doesn't have. Johannes said the European device never sent funds to an attacker. He said it's unclear whether the implant failed or the attackers were waiting. He urged anyone who didn't buy directly from Ledger's online store to open the device and check it themselves.

Source: @MagicalTux/x

Karpelès Lab CEO Mark Karpelès, who has been opening up tampered Ledger devices, confirmed the find. "Another spy implant confirmed," he said on X. He added that it looked like an earlier version of the implant he is studying, "meaning there were more iterations."

How The Implant Works

A hardware wallet is a small device that stores a user's crypto keys offline. When a user sets one up, the screen shows a seed phrase, a list of words that can restore the wallet. Anyone who has that phrase can take the funds.

The implant targets that step. It watches the screen to "take note and transmit the seed phrase you'll be setting up on your ledger," Karpelès wrote on Saturday. He said the implants have "evolved a lot in recent months," becoming harder to spot and easier to install. That means a device can look normal and still be compromised.

"The attacker may decide to steal your assets today, or in a year," Karpelès said. Anyone whose seed phrase was created on an implanted device should make a new one on a safe device and move their assets, he said.

Ledger Confirms An Implant

Ledger had confirmed the problem in at least one case. "Ledger can confirm that one of the impacted users' devices contained an unauthorized hardware implant," the company's support account wrote. The affected devices were sold through CryptoBilis, a Southeast Asian reseller.

Source: @Ledger_Support/x

Ledger said CryptoBilis has stopped selling all hardware wallet inventory until the investigation ends. The company said it has "no indication" that its own systems or services were compromised.

Ledger told users who bought from the reseller not to set up their devices. It said those who already have should move their assets to a new Ledger with a new seed phrase. Ledger has not said whether it is aware of any cases in Europe.

Where It Started

The scare surfaced Friday, when Ledger said it was looking into reports of lost funds from Southeast Asian users who bought from CryptoBilis. It asked the reseller to pause all sales and shipments.

On-chain trackers had already started counting losses. Security researcher tanuki42 put the total at more than $72 million, while analyst Specter traced more than $86 million from hundreds of victim wallets.

Blockchain analytics firm Arkham said over $80 million had reportedly been taken across Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tron (TRX), adding that the cause was unconfirmed. Some of that money has been stopped. tanuki42 said that work with Tether (USDT) and law enforcement had frozen more than $10 million.

Bitcoin’s price was up by 1% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, while chatter stayed at ‘low’ levels over the past day.

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