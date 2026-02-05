International Recognition Within First Year of Operation Validates LRE's "Stay Like Living" Concept as Affluent Travelers Prioritize Authentic, Residential-Style Experiences

TOKYO, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE), a premier Japanese real estate developer, today announced that ENT TERRACE GINZA PREMIUM was named "Luxury Apartments of the Year in Kantō" at the Travel & Hospitality Awards 2025 on October 31, 2025. The recognition came just ten months after the property's grand opening on December 16, 2024, underscoring the strength of LRE's strategy to capture growing demand for premium extended-stay accommodations in Japan's resurgent tourism market.

ENT TERRACE GINZA PREMIUM is the flagship of Lead Real Estate's premium extended-stay series and the third ENT TERRACE property in Tokyo. Strategically positioned just three minutes from Higashi-Ginza Station and adjacent to the iconic Kabuki-za Theater, the six-room luxury apartment hotel caters to international travelers and families seeking extended stays in Ginza—Tokyo's premier luxury retail and cultural district, which has consistently ranked among the top three destinations for international visitors since 2013. Ginza's unique blend of cultural heritage—exemplified by the neighboring Kabuki-za Theater—and contemporary luxury retail makes it an ideal location for ENT TERRACE's philosophy of merging Japanese tradition with modern hospitality.

The Travel & Hospitality Awards panel recognized ENT TERRACE GINZA PREMIUM for its exceptional guest experience, meticulously crafted interiors blending traditional Japanese aesthetics with contemporary design, and its ability to deliver tranquility and sophistication in one of Tokyo's most dynamic locations.

Strategic Significance for LRE

The award validates Lead Real Estate's strategy to elevate Japan's luxury apartment hotel market through its differentiated "stay like living" concept. With each of the six spacious 40-square-meter rooms occupying an entire floor and featuring full kitchens, washers, dryers, and traditional tatami spaces, ENT TERRACE GINZA PREMIUM addresses the evolving needs of international travelers in Japan's rapidly growing tourism sector. According to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), Japan welcomed an estimated 28.5 million international visitors from January to June 2025, representing a 21% increase compared to the same period in 2024. JTB and JNTO project Japan will welcome a record 40.2 million inbound travelers for the full year 2025, reflecting ongoing momentum and robust demand for high-quality extended-stay accommodations.

The property's design responds to the evolving preferences of luxury travelers for privacy, wellness, and authentic cultural immersion. With wellness-focused amenities like Mirable zero shower systems and traditional tatami spaces, combined with the ultimate privacy of single-occupancy floors, ENT TERRACE GINZA PREMIUM addresses the post-pandemic shift toward exclusive, health-conscious extended stays. The property's ultra-exclusive design—accommodating only one group per floor daily—enables premium positioning while delivering personalized service that differentiates LRE in Tokyo's competitive hospitality market.

"We are truly honored by this international recognition for ENT TERRACE GINZA PREMIUM, a flagship of our premium extended-stay series in Ginza," said Eiji Nagahara, President and CEO of Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. "Our mission is to deliver stylish, safe, and luxurious environments that allow guests to feel truly at home in Tokyo's most vibrant and culturally rich district. We will continue expanding our offerings and refining our hospitality approach, ensuring every guest enjoys comfort, privacy, and authentic Japanese hospitality in the heart of the city."

Lead Real Estate remains committed to transforming luxury living and hospitality across Tokyo, Kanagawa, Sapporo, and beyond, constantly striving for new benchmarks in guest experience and operational excellence. Building on the success of the ENT TERRACE brand, LRE plans to launch two new hotel brand series: the Jinryu Series in December 2025, inspired by Japanese mythology and located at traditional sites such as Ise, Izumo, and Ikegami temples, and the Global Premium Series in April 2028, featuring collaborations with luxury brands and designer furniture that will further expand LRE's portfolio in the premium hospitality sector.

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company's mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company's vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporoto create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

"ENT TERRACE" Series is an extended-stay hotel brand operated by Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. ENT TERRACE provides flexible, residential-style accommodation in Tokyo's prime districts for international travelers, families, and business executives seeking home-like comfort with hotel services for longer stays. ENT TERRACE GINZA PREMIUM was awarded "Luxury Apartments of the Year in Kantō" at the Travel & Hospitality Awards 2025, a renowned recognition in the international tourism industry. The Travel & Hospitality Awards celebrate the world's finest hotels and travel businesses offering remarkable experiences and service excellence. Learn more at https://ent-terrace.com/en/.

For more information about ENT TERRACE GINZA PREMIUM, visit: https://ent-terrace.com/ginza/en/

For more information about the award, visit: Travel & Hospitality Award Winner for 2025

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

