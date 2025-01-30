Las Vegas Sands Stock Rises On Q4 Mixed Earnings: Retail's Upbeat

The casino operator posted revenues of $2.90 billion, beating estimates of $2.85 billion.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Rises On Q4 Mixed Earnings: Retail's Upbeat
Author
Stocktwits Inc
| First Published Jan 30, 2025, 1:11 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 1:11 PM IST

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp/($LVS) surged more than 7% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the casino and luxury hotels chain reported a fourth-quarter revenue beat, reviving retail sentiment.

Las Vegas Sands, which operates the luxury hotel Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, posted revenues of $2.90 billion, beating estimates of $2.85 billion, according to Fly.com

However, earnings per share came in at $0.54, missing estimates of $0.58, Fly.com reported. Fourth-quarter net income fell to $324 million in the fourth quarter compared with $382 million in the same period last year. The company cited ongoing recovery in Macao among factors that drove the performance.

"We continued to execute our strategic objectives during the quarter.  We remain enthusiastic about our opportunities to deliver industry-leading growth in both Macao and Singapore in the years ahead as we execute our capital investment programs in both markets," Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and CEO said. "In Macao, the ongoing recovery continued during the quarter, although spend per visitor in the market remains below the levels reached prior to the pandemic.”

Goldstein added that Singapore, home to Marina Bay Sands, continued to deliver outstanding financial and operating performance for the company. The company is banking on new products and services for additional growth as travel and tourism spending in Asia expands.

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, with one user optimistic about the larger casino rebound. Message volumes were in the ‘extremely high’ zone compared to high.

Screenshot 2025-01-30 at 10.47.00 AM.png LVS sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 30 as of 12:10 am ET

Las Vegas Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.  

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

VF Corp Stock Slips Despite Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

VF Corp Stock Slips Despite Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Victoria's Secret Stock Slips On CFO Departure, Narrowed EPS Guidance: Retail’s Cautious

Victoria's Secret Stock Slips On CFO Departure, Narrowed EPS Guidance: Retail’s Cautious

Birks Group Stock Rises In After-Hours Trading On Holiday Sales Performance: Retail’s Optimistic

Birks Group Stock Rises In After-Hours Trading On Holiday Sales Performance: Retail’s Optimistic

Trump’s Memecoin Extends Losses Despite Merchandise Boost: Retail Remains Divided

Trump’s Memecoin Extends Losses Despite Merchandise Boost: Retail Remains Divided

Faraday Future Stock Rises After Full Proceeds From $30M Financing Arrive: Retail Gets Recharged

Faraday Future Stock Rises After Full Proceeds From $30M Financing Arrive: Retail Gets Recharged

Recent Stories

Wearing high heels to wrong size bra: 8 Fashion mistakes that could harm your health

Wearing high heels to wrong size bra: 8 Fashion mistakes that could harm your health

Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay AJR

Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay

PHOTOS Rubina Dilaik 6 fancy earrings for every occasion RBA

PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik's 6 fancy earrings for every occasion

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas dmn

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas

Pushpa 2: The Rule released on Netflix: 5 dialogues from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's HIT film RBA

Pushpa 2: The Rule released on Netflix: 5 dialogues from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's HIT film

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon