According to a report by Axios citing statements from Summers and OpenAI, the economist said he was “grateful” for the opportunity to serve on the AI startup’s board.

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers on Wednesday reportedly resigned from OpenAI’s board of directors after President Donald Trump ordered the Department of Justice to launch an investigation into Democrats’ ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a report by Axios citing statements from Summers and OpenAI, the economist said he was “grateful” for the opportunity to serve on the AI startup’s board.

OpenAI is not publicly listed. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<