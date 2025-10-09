The stock stayed in focus after a string of analyst downgrades and target cuts in recent months, even as Lantheus moved to expand Pylarify’s global reach through a licensing deal with GE HealthCare.

Lantheus Holdings was among the top 10 trending stocks on Stocktwits on Thursday after Goldman Sachs downgraded the biotech to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ and cut its price target to $77 from $110, citing pricing pressure on its prostate cancer imaging drug Pylarify, slower-than-expected uptake of approved Alzheimer’s disease treatments, and less predictable growth following recent acquisitions.

Goldman noted that shares have significantly underperformed this year amid mounting competition and weaker pricing for Pylarify, which is a radiopharmaceutical used for PET imaging of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive lesions in men with prostate cancer.

The downgrade adds to a growing list of cautious analyst calls over recent months. B. Riley, TD Cowen, Truist, Mizuho, and Citizens JMP have all trimmed price targets or cut ratings, citing competitive pressure from rival products like Illuccix and Gozellix, as well as uncertainty surrounding Pylarify’s reimbursement outlook and market share retention through 2026.

In August, Truist cited a “mark time” phase for the stock, warning that Pylarify may continue to face quarterly deceleration until at least the second half of the year. B. Riley also flagged concerns that Pylarify could lose further ground before its next-generation version gains regulatory clearance and “pass-through” payment status in late 2026.

Still, Lantheus has attempted to expand Pylarify’s reach internationally. In September, it signed an exclusive license agreement with GE HealthCare to develop and commercialize the drug in Japan, in exchange for handing over manufacturing and regulatory rights to GE. Lantheus will receive milestone payments and royalties.

The GE deal follows a tumultuous quarter for Lantheus, which cut FY25 guidance, downgraded its revenue and EPS estimates and announced a $400 million share buyback to appease investors.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Lantheus was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

One user noted that the downgrade seemed to be a short-term distraction, pointing out that trading volumes had more than doubled in recent months, which could be a possible sign of accumulation by institutional investors.

The user added that while a brief pullback could occur, the stock seemed attractively priced at current levels.

Another user commented that the recent volatility might have marked the end of a consolidation phase and expressed optimism that an upward trend could begin soon.

Lantheus’ stock has declined 40% so far in 2025.

