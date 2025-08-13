The NTS-3 is the Department of Defense’s first experimental navigation satellite system in nearly 50 years, the company said.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Space Force successfully launched its Navigation Technology Satellite-3 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on a United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket.

The NTS-3 is the Department of Defense’s first experimental navigation satellite system in nearly 50 years, the company noted. It is also the first fully reprogrammable Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) satellite.

“The need for accurate and uninterrupted PNT has never been more essential to our warfighters who operate in GPS-denied environments,” said Ed Zoiss, President of Space and Airborne Systems at L3Harris.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<

