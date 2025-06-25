With the stock trading above key moving averages and just 6.5% off its all-time high, the analyst sees further upside potential.

L&T Finance’s breakout is supported by robust technical and fundamental indicators, said SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel.

The stock recently breached past its key resistance zone of ₹194.25, confirming a well-formed rounding bottom pattern that had been developing since late 2024 into early 2025, Chandel added.

At the time of writing, L&T Finance shares were trading marginally higher at ₹200.88.

The stock is also comfortably trading above its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) of ₹176.36, further validating the positive trend, the analyst said. The stock is currently 6.5% off its record high of ₹213.85, indicating room for further upside.

Chandel recommends a two-slot buying strategy for the stock.

First Entry: Initiate a position at current levels, as the breakout has been confirmed and the price action is showing strength.

Second Entry: Consider adding more if the stock breaks above its all-time high of ₹213.85, a potential trigger for the next leg of the rally. He recommends setting a stop loss below ₹180.

From a fundamental perspective, the company has reported strong Q4 results with a 15% year-on-year growth in net profit at ₹636.2 crore, while net interest income (NII) also grew by 3.8% to ₹2,423.2 crore.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for L&T Finance flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier.

LTF's Sentiment Meter And Message Volumes At 12:15 p.m. IST On June 25 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock has gained nearly 48% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<