The latest win adds to L&T’s expanding mega-project pipeline, coming just weeks after it secured a major bullet train contract.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares climbed 2% on Tuesday after the engineering giant confirmed it has won a “significant” order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The contract, tied to the 2X1000 MWe Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (units 5 & 6) in Tamil Nadu, is valued between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore.

L&T said the scope of work covers installation of the nuclear reactor and turbine system, construction of the mechanical package, seawater systems, cranes and other supporting equipment.

The company will also handle full-scale testing of all systems across the site. The order will sit under its Heavy Civil Engineering division, which plays a big role in L&T’s overall order book.

L&T: Trading Strategy

SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal noted that L&T shares have been trading in the ₹3,560–3,580 zone, showing signs of recovery after recent consolidation. He pointed out that the stock remains above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) near ₹3,500, which serves as a strong support level.

According to him, resistance sits around ₹3,620–3,650, and a breakout above that range could push the stock toward ₹3,700–3,750 in the short term. On the downside, he said a sustained move below ₹3,500 may open the door to weakness.

“The setup looks constructive,” Pal said, adding that investors could look at a buy-on-dips strategy with targets above ₹3,700, while keeping a strict stop loss around ₹3,500.

Mega Project Pipeline

The NPCIL order follows another big win for L&T recently, which is a contract worth ₹2,500–5,000 crore for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. With that, L&T now manages more than half of the track work on India’s first high-speed rail line.

Pal said large infrastructure orders like these not only spark near-term excitement in the stock but also add long-term revenue visibility.

He added that successful execution will further strengthen L&T’s position as the go-to player for mega projects ranging from high-speed rail to nuclear power.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around L&T was ‘bullish’ with message volumes described as ‘high.’

L&T shares are down 0.3% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<