Kazia Therapeutics Inc.’s (KZIA) shares rose more than 6% in Friday’s pre-market trade after the company announced new preclinical and translational data for NDL2, a protein degrader.

The Sydney, Australia-based oncology-focused pharmaceutical company stated that across multiple preclinical models and patient-derived samples, NDL2 demonstrated reversal of immune exhaustion, suppression of metastatic biology, and enhanced anti-tumor activity. This includes the combination of NDL2 with anti-PD-1 therapy, which uses monoclonal bodies such as nivolumab or pembrolizumab to block the PD-1 protein on T-cells.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Kazia Therapeutics was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing, while message volume was at ‘high’ levels.

Highlights Of New NDL2 Data

Kazia stated that in murine triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) preclinical models, NDL2 reduced primary tumor volume by 49% as monotherapy. In combination with the anti-PD-1 therapy, the treatment reduced the volume of the primary tumor by 73%.

In patients with lung metastases, Kazia stated that NDL2, combined with anti-PD-1 therapy, reduced the primary tumor’s volume by 50%.

The company added that no toxicity or hemolysis was observed, while noting that the immune checkpoint function at the cell surface was preserved, and the plasma stability was favorable.

What Is NDL2 Aimed At?

Kazia is currently developing the NDL2 protein degrader to selectively eliminate nuclear PD-L1 (Programmed Death-Ligand 1).

PD-L1 is a protein found on the surface of many cancer cells as well as some normal cells. The protein helps these cells evade the immune system.

KZIA stock is down 6% year-to-date and 12% over the past 12 months.

