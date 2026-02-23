KHC is seeing investor optimism return and retail traders turn bullish following quarterly earnings under new CEO Steve Cahillane, who is focused on a turnaround plan rather than a split.

Shares of the company have gained nearly 1% so far this year, compared to the 16% decline witnessed in 2025.

During its quarterly earnings in February, the company said that it was pausing work on the two-unit separation announced last September.

Last week, Morgan Stanley said that while the significant reset and support from Berkshire may de-risk the stock in the near term, visibility into a durable turnaround remains limited.

Kraft Heinz shares are up nearly 1% in overnight trading ahead of Monday’s premarket, heading for their fourth straight day of gains as retail traders and investors turn optimistic about the company’s growth prospects and dividend payout.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shares of the Heinz ketchup maker have gained nearly 1% so far this year, after the company decided to halt its plans for a split into two publicly listed firms, following a 16% decline in 2025.

Retail Traders Like KHC?

A bullish user on Stocktwits said that Kraft Heinz is “well diversified” among its brands and can create numerous growth plans.

Retail sentiment on Kraft Heinz jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory a day ago, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Another user also noted that Kraft Heinz provides the “best value” in the whole food sector.

A user on the platform also said that Kraft Heinz had a good dividend and was a decent company.

The company announced in February that the board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on March 27, 2026, to stockholders of record as of March 6, 2026.

Kraft Heinz Split On A Pause

During its quarterly earnings in February, the company said it was pausing work on the two-unit separation announced last September. Kraft Heinz said that it would rather invest $600 million in marketing, sales, and research and development in fiscal 2026.

“We believe it is prudent to pause work related to the separation, and we will no longer incur related dis-synergies this year,” said Steve Cahillane, CEO of Kraft Heinz.

Last week, Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander Clapp lowered the firm's price target on Kraft Heinz to $23 from $24 and said that, while the significant reset and support from Berkshire may de-risk the stock in the near term, visibility into a durable turnaround remains limited.

The analyst noted that the firm was lowering its fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings per share estimate by 18% to reflect increased investments to address ongoing topline challenges.

Shares of Kraft Heinz have declined more than 19% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<