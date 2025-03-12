Kohl’s Stock Dives On Disappointing Outlook, But Retail’s Optimistic Post Q4 Results

Kohl’s posted better-than-expected earnings, with earnings per share of $0.95, surpassing estimates of $0.72.

Kohl’s Stock Dives On Disappointing Outlook, But Retail’s Optimistic Post Q4 Results
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Shares of Kohl’s Corp. recovered slightly in after-hours trading on Tuesday after diving nearly 24% in the regular session following the retailer’s worse-than-expected 2025 guidance, but retail sentiment was upbeat.

Kohl’s posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 in the fourth quarter, surpassing estimates of $0.72.

Its revenue stood at $5.18 billion, falling 9.4% year-over-year but in line with consensus estimates of $5.18 billion. Comparable sales declined 6.7% in the fourth quarter.

Kohl CEO Ashley Buchanan said the retailer has identified key focus areas and is taking action in 2025 to reposition the company as part of a turnaround strategy. The company plans to bring curated, more balanced offerings to re-establish itself as a “leader in quality and value.”

For 2025, Kohl’s projected net sales to decline between 5% and 7%, steeper than the consensus estimate of a 1.6% decrease. Comparable sales are expected to fall between 4% and 6% during the year.

Diluted EPS is expected to range between $0.10 and $0.60.

"Kohl's is built on a strong foundation that includes operating more than 1,100 conveniently located stores nationwide, serving over 60 million customers, with 30 million of those customers being Kohl's Loyalty Members,” said Buchanan.

Kohl's also reduced its quarterly cash dividend to $0.12 per share,  payable on Apr. 2 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Mar. 21. The dividend has been reduced from $0.50 from the previous quarter.

Despite Tuesday’s steep decline, sentiment on Stocktwits inched up to ‘bullish’ territory. Message volume climbed to ‘extremely high’ levels.

Screenshot 2025-03-12 at 10.25.15 AM.png KSS sentiment meter and message volume on March 11 as of 11 pm ET

One bullish watcher was awaiting a recovery along with the market.

Another watcher suggested the company should consider going private.

Last month, Kohl’s said it has cut 10% of its corporate workforce to boost profitability. The news came shortly after the company also disclosed plans to close 27 of its “underperforming stores” in April.

Kohl’s stock is down 34% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Core Scientific Stock Gains As HC Wainwright Reiterates Rating On CoreWeave's $12B OpenAI Deal: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Core Scientific Stock Gains As HC Wainwright Reiterates Rating On CoreWeave's $12B OpenAI Deal: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Freshpet Stock Slips On Oppenheimer Downgrade Due To Cautious Guidance: Retail Remains Downbeat

Freshpet Stock Slips On Oppenheimer Downgrade Due To Cautious Guidance: Retail Remains Downbeat

Tariffs Turmoil: Weather the Storm With These Dividend Stocks

Tariffs Turmoil: Weather the Storm With These Dividend Stocks

ARB IOT Stock Surges On Bagging $20M AI Equipment Order: Retail Strikes A Bullish Note

ARB IOT Stock Surges On Bagging $20M AI Equipment Order: Retail Strikes A Bullish Note

Magic Software Stock Rallies On In-line Q4 EPS, Positive Guidance: Retail Mood Stays Gloomy Amid Going Private Deal

Magic Software Stock Rallies On In-line Q4 EPS, Positive Guidance: Retail Mood Stays Gloomy Amid Going Private Deal

Recent Stories

Ponting reveals reason behind Rohit dismissing ODI retirement rumours after India's Champions Trophy win HRD

Ponting reveals reason behind Rohit dismissing ODI retirement rumours after India's Champions Trophy win

Motorola Edge 50 Pro to OnePlus Nord 4: Best 5 fast-charging smartphones under Rs 30,000 gcw

Motorola Edge 50 Pro to OnePlus Nord 4: Best 5 fast-charging smartphones under Rs 30,000

Disha Vakani to Dilip Joshi net worth: Who is the Richest Star of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Disha Vakani to Dilip Joshi: Who is richest star of TMKOC?

Former Meta director claims company explored censorship in China, worked with government dmn

Former Meta director claims company explored censorship in China, worked with government

Starting a small business in India? Here's your complete investment, execution plan AJR

Starting a small business in India? Here's your complete investment, execution plan

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon