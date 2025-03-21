user
user

Knot Offshore Stock Sails Higher On Q4 Revenue Beat, Retail Feels More Bullish

The company said that the outlook is improving even further in Brazil, its top offshore oil market.

Knot Offshore Stock Sails Higher On Q4 Revenue Beat, Retail Feels More Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Knot Offshore Partners (KNOP) stock gained 12.3% on Friday after the company’s fourth-quarter revenue topped Wall Street’s estimates.

The company, which operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters, posted quarterly revenue of $91.3 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, while analysts expected it to report $76.50 million, according to FinChat data.

The UK-based company reported a net income of $23.2 million for the fourth quarter, compared with a net loss of $3.77 million a year earlier.

“We have now secured over 94% of charter coverage for the remainder of 2025 and approximately 75% for 2026,” CEO Derek Lowe said.

The company said that in Brazil, its top offshore oil market, the outlook is improving even further, with robust demand and increasing charter rates driven by Petrobras’ continued high production levels.

“We continue to believe that growth of offshore oil production in shuttle tanker-serviced fields across both Brazil and the North Sea is on track to outpace shuttle tanker supply growth throughout the coming years,” Lowe added,

The company said that increasing the number of shuttle tankers reaching or exceeding the typical retirement age would also help tighten the market.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved higher into the ‘bullish’ (73/100) territory than a day ago, while retail chatter was ‘high.’

KNOP’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:15 a.m. ET on March 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits KNOP’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:15 a.m. ET on March 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One retail trader said there is more than a 50% chance of the company hiking its dividend for the first quarter as the “rate of cash generation is now elevated and holding.”

Knot Offshore shares have gained nearly 16% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

US Steel Stock Declines After-Hours On Weak Guidance, Retail Sentiment Hits A Nadir

US Steel Stock Declines After-Hours On Weak Guidance, Retail Sentiment Hits A Nadir

Not-So-Happy 1st IPO Anniversary? Reddit’s Beaten-Down Stock Generates Muted Excitement From Retailers, Sell-Side Keeps Faith

Not-So-Happy 1st IPO Anniversary? Reddit’s Beaten-Down Stock Generates Muted Excitement From Retailers, Sell-Side Keeps Faith

Nucor Stock Tumbles On Weak Guidance Due To Price, Margin Pressures: Retail's Divided

Nucor Stock Tumbles On Weak Guidance Due To Price, Margin Pressures: Retail's Divided

Lennar Stock Falls After Homebuilder’s Q1 Profit Takes A Hit, Retail’s Still Bullish

Lennar Stock Falls After Homebuilder’s Q1 Profit Takes A Hit, Retail’s Still Bullish

Palantir Stands Tall As IT Defense Peers Slip On Pete Hegeseth's $580M DoD Cuts: Retail Sees Upside, With Caution

Palantir Stands Tall As IT Defense Peers Slip On Pete Hegeseth's $580M DoD Cuts: Retail Sees Upside, With Caution

Recent Stories

PCB dismisses reports of financial loss from hosting Champions Trophy 2025; Confirms 3000 crore ICC revenue HRD

PCB dismisses reports of financial loss from hosting Champions Trophy 2025; Confirms 3000 crore ICC revenue

IPL 2025 Virat Kohli Throwback: When RCB star set record straight on being vegetarian and NOT vegan! snt

Virat Kohli Throwback: When RCB star set record straight on being vegetarian and NOT vegan!

Tata Group companies quietly emerge as key global suppliers for Tesla amid India's EV push AJR

Tata Group companies quietly emerge as key global suppliers for Tesla amid India's EV push

TRAGIC! Passenger dies mid-flight on Air India, found dead after arrival in Lucknow dmn

TRAGIC! Passenger dies mid-flight on Air India, found dead after arrival in Lucknow

Shalini Pandey mocks comparison with Alia Bhatt; Shares her struggles in career MEG

Shalini Pandey mocks comparison with Alia Bhatt; Shares her struggles in career

Recent Videos

Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Action-Packed Comeback!

Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Action-Packed Comeback!

Video Icon
L2: Empuraan Smashes US Pre-Sales, Outshines Sikandar!

L2: Empuraan Smashes US Pre-Sales, Outshines Sikandar!

Video Icon
Rani Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 ICONIC SONGS That Define Her Bollywood Legacy!

Rani Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 ICONIC SONGS That Define Her Bollywood Legacy!

Video Icon
Sonia Gandhi, Jaya Bachchan & Akhilesh Yadav Attend IUML Iftar in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Sonia Gandhi, Jaya Bachchan & Akhilesh Yadav Attend IUML Iftar in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Caught Talking & Laughing During NATIONAL ANTHEM; Video Goes Viral

Nitish Kumar Caught Talking & Laughing During NATIONAL ANTHEM; Video Goes Viral

Video Icon