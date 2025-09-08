According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, Klarna’s $1.27 billion IPO has received at least eight times the orders for its 34.3 million shares on offer.

Klarna Group Plc.’s (KLAR) initial public offering (IPO) is reportedly set to be priced at or above the top end of the price guidance.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Klarna was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

Klarna is a Swedish fintech company that offers payment processing services to e-commerce partners. The company’s IPO was delayed earlier this year due to heightened market volatility in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

Klarna and some of its existing investors have offered to sell around 34.3 million equity shares through the IPO, with the price band set between $35 and $37, according to the company’s SEC filing. The shares will be traded under the symbol “KLAR.”

The company, founded in 2015, reported in its filing that its revenue for the first six months of 2025 was $1.52 billion, while it incurred a net loss of $153 million during this period.

In the same period a year ago, Klarna generated $1.33 billion in revenue, while incurring a net loss of $38 million. The company reported generating $112 billion in gross merchandise value on its platform during the 12 months ended June 30, according to the SEC filing. It has 111 million active users and 790,000 merchants on its platform for its BNPL and other services..

The firm, which is currently expanding its “fair financing” program that extends larger-ticket loans to customers over a longer period, warned in its filing that this offering could result in a negative impact on its performance in the near term.

