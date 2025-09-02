Klarna aims to raise $1.27 billion through an initial public offering on the NYSE, following a delay earlier this year due to increased market volatility caused by President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Klarna Group Plc.’s (KLAR) initial public offering (IPO) plans are back in place, according to the buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) firm’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday.

Klarna is a Swedish fintech company that offers payment processing services to e-commerce partners. The company is seeking to raise $1.27 billion through an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), as stated in its filing.

This comes after the Klarna IPO was previously delayed earlier this year amid heightened market volatility due to President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

