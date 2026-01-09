According to a report from Bloomberg News, KKR now expects to post a gross internal rate of return of 24.9% based on its initial investment in the company in 2019.

KKR & Co. (KKR) has reportedly more than quadrupled its money in a bet on financial software maker OneStream Inc. (OS).

The buyout firm expects to book a return of 4.5 times on its investment in OneStream after the company agreed this week to be sold to Hg for $6.4 billion, according to a report from Bloomberg News that cited people familiar with the matter.

Shares in KKR were up more than 2.5% at the time of writing while OS shares were down 0.04%.

OneStream went public in 2024, with the company and its shareholders raising $564 million in the offering. Since then, KKR and its investors have realized $2.8 billion in proceeds, including $2.3 billion from this week’s take-private transaction, the report said.

KKR invested in OneStream through its Americas Fund XII and Next Generation Technology (NGT) I funds, both of which have been among the firm’s strongest performers.

OneStream Deal

OneStream announced earlier in the week that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Hg. The all-cash transaction valued OneStream at approximately $6.4 billion in equity value.

As per deal, OneStream shareholders will receive $24 per share in cash. The per-share purchase price represented a 31% premium to OneStream's closing share price on January 5, 2026.

"We are incredibly proud of what the OneStream team has been able to achieve over the course of our strategic partnership and the role that it has been able to establish as a trusted partner to global enterprises," said Dave Welsh, Partner at KKR and Head of TMT Growth Equity at the time.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around KKR stock trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume in the past 24 hours.

Shares of KKR have fallen nearly 9% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.




