The company said its board of directors today approved a cash dividend of $0.2925 per share for the fourth quarter, representing a 2% increase over the fourth quarter of 2024.

Kinder Morgan reported a 22% jump in its adjusted profit for the quarter.

The company said its backlog at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was $10 billion.

It expects adjusted FY26 EPS OF $1.36, 5% rise compared to 2025.

Kinder Morgan shares jumped as it reported fourth quarter (Q4) profit that edged above analyst estimates.

“Few would have predicted that the war in Ukraine would soon be entering its fourth year,” said Executive Chairman Richard D. Kinder. “Throughout the conflict, the United States has been a vital guarantor of European energy security, as America continues to lead the world in exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Our company has been proud to play a key role in that leadership, delivering more than 40% of the natural gas feedstock to U.S. LNG facilities,” he added.

Q4 Results And Outlook

Kinder Morgan said its adjusted net income, excluding certain items, primarily from a gain on an asset sale during the fourth quarter of 2025, was $866 million or $0.39, 22% higher than the fourth quarter of 2024. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $0.37 per share, according to data from fiscal.ai.

“In the markets we serve, we expect robust growth in power demand in the coming years, driven both by population growth and data center siting,” the company said in a statement.

“Led by record-setting performance in our Natural Gas Pipelines business segment, the company delivered its highest ever fourth quarter and full-year net income attributable to KMI and Adjusted EBITDA,” said Kim Dang, Chief Executive Officer at Kinder Morgan.

KMI said it has budgeted its 2026 net income attributable to the company of $3.1 billion, flat compared to the previous year. It expects adjusted FY26 EPS of $1.36, a 5% rise compared to 2025. It also said it expects to declare dividends of $1.19 per share for 2026, a 2% increase from the dividends declared for 2025.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around KMI trended in ‘neutral’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

Shares in the company have fallen nearly 7% over the past 12 months.

