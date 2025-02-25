Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Rises Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Stays Bullish

Wall Street analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings per share of $0.57 on revenue of $4.01 billion

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Rises Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Stays Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) have risen 8.49% in the past five days ahead of the beverage giant's fourth-quarter earnings, and retail sentiment has remained bullish.

According to Stocktwits data, Wall Street analysts expect Keurig to post earnings per share of $0.57 on revenue of $4.01 billion.

The company has beaten EPS expectations four times in the past four quarters and revenue estimates twice in the same period.

According to an Investing.com report, analysts have generally reaffirmed their estimates over the last 30 days, expecting the business to "stay the course" ahead of earnings.

Last month, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Keurig with a 'Neutral' rating and $35 price target. According to the firm, beverage categories generally have attractive tailwinds globally, especially with rising incomes in emerging markets.

Even as Piper Sandler expects the company may drive growth in the second half of 2025 and 2026 from its addition of Ghost into its distribution network, the "significant" rise in coffee costs weighs on the company.

Deutsche Bank upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to Buy from Hold with a price target of $39, up from $37. It sees line-of-sight to stable earnings as likely fueled by sizable productivity initiatives and incremental contributions from partner brands in both segments.

However, TD Cowen lowered the firm's price target to $36 from $39 with a 'Hold' rating. Given the regulatory threat surrounding GLP-1 usage, the research firm believes 2025 will be challenging for the food and beverage industry.

Despite the concern about the broader sector, sentiment on Stocktwits remained 'bullish.' Message volume also moved to 'high' from 'extremely low'.

Screenshot 2025-02-25 at 9.28.26 AM.png KDP sentiment meter and message volume on Feb 24

One bullish user called the stock, along with other consumer staples, "defensive" because prices are above their 50-day moving averages.

During its Q3 earnings release, Keurig Dr Pepper reportedly reaffirmed its FY24 guidance for constant currency net sales growth in the mid-single digit range and adjusted diluted EPS growth in the high single-digit range.

Keurig Dr Pepper's soft drinks brands include Keurig, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, A&W, and Snapple.

Keurig Dr Pepper' stock is up 6.23% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tesla Analyst Sees Refreshed Model Y As 'Much-Needed' Growth Catalyst, But Retail Stays Bearish Amid Stock Slide

Tesla Analyst Sees Refreshed Model Y As 'Much-Needed' Growth Catalyst, But Retail Stays Bearish Amid Stock Slide

Summit Therapeutics’ Retail Chatter Explodes As Pfizer Trial Pact Drowns Out Q4 Letdown

Summit Therapeutics’ Retail Chatter Explodes As Pfizer Trial Pact Drowns Out Q4 Letdown

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Slumps On Q4 Miss As CEO Pins Blame On ‘Worst Steel Demand Since 2010’— Retail's Divided

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Slumps On Q4 Miss As CEO Pins Blame On ‘Worst Steel Demand Since 2010’— Retail's Divided

Diamondback Energy Rises Aftermarket On Q4 Profit Beat, Retail’s Elated

Diamondback Energy Rises Aftermarket On Q4 Profit Beat, Retail’s Elated

Nike Stock Jumps As Analyst Upgrade Praises Brand Revival — Retail Bulls Excited About The Long Run

Nike Stock Jumps As Analyst Upgrade Praises Brand Revival — Retail Bulls Excited About The Long Run

Recent Stories

WPL 2024: UP Warriorz edge RCB in historic super over thriller vkp

WPL 2024: UP Warriorz edge RCB in historic super over thriller

Renault launches CNG kits for Kwid Triber and Kiger priced at Rs 79500 gcw

Renault launches CNG kits for Kwid, Triber and Kiger – priced at Rs 79,500!

China flexes Naval muscle near Australia and NZ, secures strategic deal in South Pacific vkp

China flexes Naval muscle near Australia and NZ, secures strategic deal in South Pacific

How to become a government school teacher in India iwh

How to become a government school teacher in India

Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh ranked as top achiever in ease of doing business

Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh ranked as top achiever in ease of doing business

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

Video Icon
Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Video Icon