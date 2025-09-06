According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the Department of Health and Human Services is likely to release its findings later this month.

Tylenol maker Kenvue (KVUE) dropped to a one-year low in afternoon trade on Friday after reports surfaced that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. intends to link prenatal use of the drug to autism.

Kenvue’s stock tumbled more than 11% to $18.11, its lowest level since August 2024. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company fell into ‘bearish’ territory from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is likely to release its findings later this month. The upcoming Health Department report is expected to link autism risk to low folate levels and Tylenol use during pregnancy, people familiar with the matter told the publication.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Bessent Reportedly Says Fed Must Change Course To Preserve Independence

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<