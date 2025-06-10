In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Moelis said he expects the firm to execute “the smoothest transition ever in the history of Wall Street,” a goal he acknowledged is far from simple.

Moelis & Co. (MC) said Monday that founder and longtime Chief Executive Officer Ken Moelis will step down as CEO on Oct. 1, 2025, capping a tenure that began with the firm’s founding in 2007.

The stock fell nearly 2% in midday trade following the announcement.

Moelis, 66, will become Executive Chairman and continue to advise clients on strategic decisions.

Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Co-Founder and Co-President, will assume the role of CEO and join the board. Fellow Co-Founder and Co-President Jeff Raich will become Executive Vice Chairman, continuing to oversee key business areas.

“Navid, Jeff, and I share a long-term vision and deep commitment to fostering a collaborative and entrepreneurial environment that prioritizes exceptional client service and innovation,” Moelis said in a statement.

Furthermore, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Moelis said he expects the firm to execute “the smoothest transition ever in the history of Wall Street,” a goal he acknowledged is far from simple.

Moelis emphasized he has spent years preparing for this handover, focusing on talent development, low banker attrition, and client relationships rather than chasing league table rankings.

Mahmoodzadegan reportedly has played a central role in expanding the firm’s reach, particularly in media, sports, and entertainment. He advised the Phoenix Suns and Mercury on their sale to mortgage executive Mat Ishbia and led the firm’s push into tech, energy M&A, and private funds advisory.

“He’s [Navid] a unique talent and one of the best strategic advisors I have ever worked with. ” Moelis said in a statement. “ Navid has the full support of our Board to lead Moelis into the future, building on our strong foundation to drive sustained growth and invest in the next generation of talent."

Moelis’ stock has fallen more than 21% this year but gained 8% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Strategy Adds Another 1,045 Bitcoin To Treasury With $110M Buy