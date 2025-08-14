In a statement, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called on other food manufacturers to follow Kellogg’s lead and sign similar agreements.

WK Kellogg Co. (KLG) has become the first major food maker to sign a legally binding agreement to eliminate artificial food dyes from its cereals, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Wednesday.

WK Kellogg’s stock edged 0.15% higher in afternoon trade with retail sentiment on Stocktwits in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day. The Attorney General’s office said the deal was reached after months of investigation and requires Kellogg’s to remove the dyes by the end of 2027 under an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance. It noted that while rival brands have made verbal pledges, Kellogg’s is the first to sign a legally binding agreement.

“Following months of investigating and negotiating, I’m proud to officially say Kellogg’s will stop putting these unhealthy ingredients in its cereals,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I encourage other food manufacturers to sign similar agreements to demonstrate their commitment to helping Americans live healthier lives.”

The announcement follows a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) issued to Kellogg’s in February and a formal probe launched in April. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office said the inquiry began after Kellogg’s failed to follow through on a pledge to remove petroleum-based food colorings in the U.S., despite eliminating them in Canada and Europe. The company continued using various blue, red, and yellow dyes in American cereals.

In June, General Mills (GIS) also publicly vowed to remove artificial dyes from cereals and foods supplied to U.S. schools by summer 2026, and from all U.S. retail products by the end of 2027, following a CID and investigation. While Paxton called it “a win for the health of our children and all Americans,” the agreement was not legally binding.

The Attorney General’s office is also investigating Mars, the maker of M&M’s and Skittles, for abandoning a 2016 global pledge to remove artificial colors. The attorney general argues that Mars’s inaction—particularly its differing standards in Europe—amounts to deceptive trade practices. State officials cited recent studies linking artificial dyes to behavioral and neurological effects in children, cancer risks, and other serious health issues.

