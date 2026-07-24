Keel Infrastructure has declined more than 16% in July, its steepest fall since December 2025.

Investor optimism around technology and AI stocks has waned over the past few weeks as ballooning capex spending from hyperscalers has triggered AI sustainability concerns.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around KEEL shares dipped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ territory over 24 hours.

Wall Street analysts are, however, optimistic about KEEL stock, which has a 12-month average price target of $6.40, implying an upside of about 33% from its last close.

Shares of Keel Infrastructure Corp. (KEEL) declined overnight after closing in the green on Thursday even as the company is headed for its worst monthly performance in 2026.

KEEL stock is down more than 16% so far in July, putting it on track for its steepest monthly decline since Dec. 2025.

What’s Weighing On KEEL Stock?

Investor optimism around technology and AI stocks has waned over the past couple of weeks as ballooning capex spending from hyperscalers has triggered worries over the sustainability of AI-related costs.

Keel Infrastructure, formerly a Bitcoin mining company called Bitfarms, now develops digital and energy infrastructure for data centers and power assets for AI and high-performance computing (HPC).

Additionally, profit-taking after a significant rally in the first half of the year and growing dilution concerns amid stock offerings have also weighed on the shares.

KEEL Stock: What’s Retail Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around KEEL shares dipped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ territory over 24 hours.

One user said, “$KEEL dead.”

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Another user said, “$KEEL if it touches 5 again its not gonna be there for long, ai crap and datacenters are dead.” KEEL stock last closed at $4.76 on Thursday.

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A third user said, “$KEEL Covered my position, boys. Good luck to everyone else staying.”

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Wall Street Stance On KEEL

Wall Street analysts are, however, optimistic about KEEL stock. According to Koyfin data, KEEL has a 12-month average price target of $6.40, implying an upside of about 33% from its last close. Of the 11 analysts covering the stock, 10 have a rating of ‘Buy’ or higher on the company, while one analyst has a ‘Hold’ rating.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, BTIG initiated coverage of the company with a ‘Buy’ rating and a price target of $8, which implies an upside of more than 68% from its last close. The firm said Keel's portfolio of roughly 575 megawatts of approved power across four sites positions it well to expand into high-performance computing and AI colocation services.

KEEL stock has gained 85% so far in 2026.

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